News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Road through Somerleyton closed after early morning crash

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:04 AM September 25, 2022
Updated: 8:09 AM September 25, 2022
The B1074 Blundeston Road is shut between the Green Lane junction (pictured) and The Street. 

The B1074 Blundeston Road is shut between the Green Lane junction (pictured) and The Street. - Credit: Google Maps

The main road through Somerleyton in Suffolk is shut this morning due to a crash.

Suffolk Police were called to the village at 6.47am on Sunday (September 25) after reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B1074 Blundeston Road. 

Fire crews from North Lowestoft and Lowestoft South are also in attendance.

It is not currently known if there is any injuries.

While the emergency services deal with the incident the B1074 is shut between Green Lane and The Street. 


Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Grundisburgh resident Tony Powell with the hedge, which he says is obstructing drivers' vision

Suffolk County Council

Overgrown Suffolk village hedge labelled a 'danger' to motorists

Dominic Bareham

person
Pakefield beach is a dellightfully wild, rural fringe of Lowestoft. Photo: Lindsay Want

Police identify man after victim sworn at in 'dog biting incident'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Residents close to RAF Lakenheath are being warned of overnight flying

Suffolk Live News

Noise warning issued as late-night fighter jet exercises planned

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Existing beach hut owners at Manor End demonstrate the distance between the planned two rows

East Suffolk Council

New Suffolk seafront beach huts could be 'displaced and damaged'

Dominic Bareham

person