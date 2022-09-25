Road through Somerleyton closed after early morning crash

The B1074 Blundeston Road is shut between the Green Lane junction (pictured) and The Street. - Credit: Google Maps

The main road through Somerleyton in Suffolk is shut this morning due to a crash.

Suffolk Police were called to the village at 6.47am on Sunday (September 25) after reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B1074 Blundeston Road.

Fire crews from North Lowestoft and Lowestoft South are also in attendance.

It is not currently known if there is any injuries.

While the emergency services deal with the incident the B1074 is shut between Green Lane and The Street.



