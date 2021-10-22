Road closed as one person trapped in car on its roof

Published: 7:57 PM October 22, 2021 Updated: 8:02 PM October 22, 2021

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in Haverhill - Credit: Anne Edward

A car has ended up its roof after a two vehicle crash in Haverhill.

A person has been freed from a vehicle by Suffolk Fire and Rescue service this evening.

Emergency services were called the crash which has closed Withersfield Road just after 6.20pm.

A spokesman for the fire service said a passenger has been released from a car and has been left in the care of the ambulance service.

Sudbury and Haverhill police said in a Facebook post: "Police, Fire and Ambulance are on scene and dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on the A1307, in Haverhill town side of Eastern Avenue and such the road is closed.

"We're working to get the road open as soon as possible and motorists have already blocked up the work-a-round of Eastern Avenue, Burton End and Crowland Road."

Motorists are being advised to find alternative routes.

