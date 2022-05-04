News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Firefighters removing roof of vehicle to rescue person after crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:09 AM May 4, 2022
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Monks Eleigh

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Monks Eleigh - Credit: Google Maps

Fire crews are currently working with other emergency services to help rescue a person who has become trapped inside their vehicle following a crash in Monks Eleigh. 

Firefighters, police officers and ambulance crews are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the B1115. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were called to reports of a single-vehicle RTC in Monks Eleigh at about 7am today (May 4).

"Crews are on scene working with other emergency services partners and are currently working on removing the roof of the vehicle to rescue the person trapped inside."

Suffolk police confirmed that the road is partially blocked. 

The extent of any injuries is not yet known but the East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

Suffolk Live News
Sudbury News

Don't Miss

People enjoyed a day on Southwold beach despite the cloudy weather on the last day of half term. Pi

Suffolk Live News

Two Suffolk seaside towns named among best in the UK for coastal holiday

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A dish from Retreat East's kitchen

Food and Drink

Suffolk private members’ club opens restaurant to the public 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
The new Â£1.5 million cafe on the Felixstowe South Seafront

Suffolk Live News

New £1.5m seafront restaurant opens for the first time

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Caravans and camper vans lined Undercliff Road East in Felixstowe over the Easter weekend 

East Suffolk Council

Talks to take place over campervans parking on seafront

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon