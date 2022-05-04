Firefighters removing roof of vehicle to rescue person after crash

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Monks Eleigh - Credit: Google Maps

Fire crews are currently working with other emergency services to help rescue a person who has become trapped inside their vehicle following a crash in Monks Eleigh.

Firefighters, police officers and ambulance crews are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the B1115.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were called to reports of a single-vehicle RTC in Monks Eleigh at about 7am today (May 4).

"Crews are on scene working with other emergency services partners and are currently working on removing the roof of the vehicle to rescue the person trapped inside."

Suffolk police confirmed that the road is partially blocked.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known but the East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.