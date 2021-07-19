Elderly woman cut out of car after crash in Long Melford

Published: 3:48 PM July 19, 2021 Updated: 4:26 PM July 19, 2021

There has been a road traffic collision in High Street, Long Melford. - Credit: Google Street View

An elderly woman has been cut out of a car in Long Melford after a crash near the A134.

Suffolk police were called by ambulance at 2.24pm to a single-vehicle collision in High Street, Long Melford.

The Vauxhall Agila came off the road and its driver was trapped in the car.

She was cut out by Suffolk Fire and Rescue and did not suffer any serious injuries according to the police.