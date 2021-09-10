Road closed after pedestrian struck by car
Published: 8:55 PM September 10, 2021
- Credit: Mildenhall police
A road has been closed following a crash involving a pedestrian and a car in Newmarket.
Police were called to the scene in Exning Road just before 7.30pm this evening.
They arrived to find a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.
Officers remain at the scene and are asking motorists to avoid the area for now.
An ambulance has been called to the scene, but a Suffolk police spokesman said any injuries are not believed to be serious at this time.