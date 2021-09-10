News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road closed after pedestrian struck by car

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:55 PM September 10, 2021   
A road in Newmarket has been closed after a crash between a pedestrian and a car 

A road has been closed following a crash involving a pedestrian and a car in Newmarket.

Police were called to the scene in Exning Road just before 7.30pm this evening.

They arrived to find a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

Officers remain at the scene and are asking motorists to avoid the area for now.

An ambulance has been called to the scene, but a Suffolk police spokesman said any injuries are not believed to be serious at this time.

