Road closed after pedestrian struck by car

Published: 8:55 PM September 10, 2021

A road in Newmarket has been closed after a crash between a pedestrian and a car - Credit: Mildenhall police

A road has been closed following a crash involving a pedestrian and a car in Newmarket.

Police were called to the scene in Exning Road just before 7.30pm this evening.

They arrived to find a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.

Officers remain at the scene and are asking motorists to avoid the area for now.

An ambulance has been called to the scene, but a Suffolk police spokesman said any injuries are not believed to be serious at this time.