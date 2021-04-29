'Serious' two-car crash closes road near A143

Published: 11:39 AM April 29, 2021 Updated: 12:31 PM April 29, 2021

B1113 Finningham Road has been closed near the A143 at Rickinghall village, close to Diss. - Credit: Google Street View

A serious crash has closed an exit road off the A143 at Rickinghall near Diss.

Police were called at 10.05am today to a two-vehicle collision on the B1113 Finningham Road.

The road will remain closed in both directions while Suffolk police carry out enquiries.

Police, ambulance and three fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk are still at the scene

Drivers are asked by police to find alternative routes.

You may also want to watch:

Any witnesses should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 77 of 29 April 2021.