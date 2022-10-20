Busy road blocked after two-vehicle crash outside Suffolk town

The A1101 is blocked after a two vehicle crash between Flempton and Hengrave - Credit: Google Maps

A busy road has been blocked after a two-vehicle crash outside Bury St Edmunds.

Emergency services were called at about 6.40am today, October 20, to the A1101 between Hengrave and Flempton in west Suffolk.

Police and ambulance crews are at the scene, as well as two engines from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, at least one person has suffered "minor injuries".

#A1101 between #Flempton and #Hengrave is currently blocked due to a 2 vehicle Road Traffic Collision. Please avoid and find alternative routes while it is cleared. @NSRAPT on scene #988 pic.twitter.com/EYKN0GomoS — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) October 20, 2022

Recovery vehicles have been sent to the scene.

Drivers are being advised to find alternative routes.