Busy road blocked after two-vehicle crash outside Suffolk town
Published: 7:53 AM October 20, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A busy road has been blocked after a two-vehicle crash outside Bury St Edmunds.
Emergency services were called at about 6.40am today, October 20, to the A1101 between Hengrave and Flempton in west Suffolk.
Police and ambulance crews are at the scene, as well as two engines from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.
According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, at least one person has suffered "minor injuries".
Recovery vehicles have been sent to the scene.
Drivers are being advised to find alternative routes.