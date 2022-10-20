News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Busy road blocked after two-vehicle crash outside Suffolk town

Tom Swindles

Published: 7:53 AM October 20, 2022
The A1101 is blocked after a two vehicle crash between Flempton and Hengrave

The A1101 is blocked after a two vehicle crash between Flempton and Hengrave

A busy road has been blocked after a two-vehicle crash outside Bury St Edmunds.

Emergency services were called at about 6.40am today, October 20, to the A1101 between Hengrave and Flempton in west Suffolk.

Police and ambulance crews are at the scene, as well as two engines from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, at least one person has suffered "minor injuries".

Recovery vehicles have been sent to the scene.

Drivers are being advised to find alternative routes.

