Crash on A12 near Yoxford leaves road closed

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 10:23 AM June 11, 2022
A two-vehicle crash near Yoxford has left the road closed in both directions

A two-vehicle crash near Yoxford has left the road closed in both directions - Credit: Google Maps

A two-vehicle crash on the A12 near Yoxford has left the road closed. 

The incident, which involved two cars, a Renault and a Suzuki, happened at about 9am this morning, a short distance to the south of the village. 

Fire crews from Halesworth and Leiston, officers from Suffolk police, the ambulance service and the air ambulance responded to the incident. 

One person was trapped inside a vehicle but was rescued by the fire service. 

None of the injuries sustained in the incident are thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.  

There is currently substantial congestion in both directions. 

A spokesman from Suffolk constabulary said they are currently "working to clear the incident".

