A14 westbound closed and severe delays after two lorries collide
Published: 2:58 PM July 25, 2022
Updated: 3:14 PM July 25, 2022
- Credit: Cia As Evaldas
The A14 westbound is currently closed and there are severe delays in the area after two lorries collided.
The crash happened at about 2pm today, July 25, at Newmarket.
According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the road is completely blocked in the Cambridge-bound direction.
The AA Traffic Map is showing delays of 17 minutes.
At 1.30pm, a crash involving a car and a lorry also happened in the westbound carriageway at the junction with the A11, but no one was injured in the collision.