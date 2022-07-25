A14 westbound closed and severe delays after two lorries collide

Updated

The crash happened on the A14 at Newmarket - Credit: Cia As Evaldas

The A14 westbound is currently closed and there are severe delays in the area after two lorries collided.

The crash happened at about 2pm today, July 25, at Newmarket.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the road is completely blocked in the Cambridge-bound direction.

The AA Traffic Map is showing delays of 17 minutes.

The A14 westbound near Newmarket is currently closed following a collision involving two lorries. Traffic is being diverted off the road at the Kentford exit.



Motorists are advised to use an alternative route. #SuffolkRoads — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) July 25, 2022

#A14 westbound is closed - north of #Newmarket - between J39 and J38, due to collision involving 2 lorries. @SuffolkPolice are in attendance. Diversion from J39 #Kentford, to return at J37. There are 3 miles of congestion on the approach - back towards #Bury-St-Edmunds. pic.twitter.com/ilR6JoCML9 — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) July 25, 2022

At 1.30pm, a crash involving a car and a lorry also happened in the westbound carriageway at the junction with the A11, but no one was injured in the collision.