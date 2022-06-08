Updated
Lanes reopen on A14 after crash between car and lorry
Published: 12:52 PM June 8, 2022
Updated: 1:45 PM June 8, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Lanes of the A14 on the Suffolk-Cambridgeshire border have reopened after a crash between a car and a lorry.
The incident happened at about 11.50am today at junction 36, near Newmarket.
According to Cambridgeshire police, lanes two and three were closed and there were "slight injuries" to the drivers involved.
A total of five fire engines were sent to the scene.