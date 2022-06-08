Lanes reopen on A14 after crash between car and lorry

Updated

The A14 is partially closed after a crash between a car and a lorry

Lanes of the A14 on the Suffolk-Cambridgeshire border have reopened after a crash between a car and a lorry.

The incident happened at about 11.50am today at junction 36, near Newmarket.

According to Cambridgeshire police, lanes two and three were closed and there were "slight injuries" to the drivers involved.

UPDATE - Lanes 1 and 2 are now open on the #A14 eastbound between J36 and J37 near #Newmarket following a collision. Lane 3 remains closed for recovery and clean up. There are currently delays of 45 mins and approx. 4 miles of congestion. pic.twitter.com/Ilud7kFnLZ — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) June 8, 2022

A total of five fire engines were sent to the scene.