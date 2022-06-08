News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lanes reopen on A14 after crash between car and lorry

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:52 PM June 8, 2022
Updated: 1:45 PM June 8, 2022
The A14 is partially closed after a crash between a car and a lorry

The A14 is partially closed after a crash between a car and a lorry - Credit: Google Maps

Lanes of the A14 on the Suffolk-Cambridgeshire border have reopened after a crash between a car and a lorry.

The incident happened at about 11.50am today at junction 36, near Newmarket.

According to Cambridgeshire police, lanes two and three were closed and there were "slight injuries" to the drivers involved.

A total of five fire engines were sent to the scene.

