Cyclist named following fatal crash in Fairstead

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:02 PM January 19, 2022
Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash involving two cyclists and a car

A 62-year-old man who died after a crash involving two cyclists and a car in Fairstead has been named - Credit: Essex Police

A 62-year-old cyclist who died in a crash in Fairstead has been named. 

Officers were called to Fairstead Road just before 10.30am on Sunday, January 9, following reports of a crash between a car and two cyclists. 

Niall Kirkpatrick, 62, has been named by Essex Police as the cyclist who died at the scene.

Another cyclist sustained injuries to his face. 

A 65-year-old man from South Woodham Ferrers was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. 

A spokesman for Essex Police has confirmed that the man has since been released under investigation. 

Inquiries are still ongoing and anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has any dashcam footage is asked to contact Essex Police quoting incident number 336 of January 9. 

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Essex

