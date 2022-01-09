Cyclist dies after crash involving car as man arrested

A cyclist has died following a crash near Braintree - Credit: Essex Police

A cyclist has died after a crash involving a car and two cyclists near Braintree.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash in Fairstead Road just before 10.30am today, Sunday, January 9.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We attended and, sadly, one of the cyclists – a man in his 60s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The other cyclist sustained injuries to his face.

"A 65 year-old man from South Woodham Ferrers has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and he is currently in custody."

The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Anyone with any information or who has any dash cam footage is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 336 of January 9.

Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.








