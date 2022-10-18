News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Cyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car in west Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 8:14 AM October 18, 2022
A person was airlifted to hospital after a collision at Newmarket

A person was airlifted to hospital after a collision at Newmarket - Credit: Mildenhall Police

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with a cyclist in west Suffolk.

The incident happened yesterday evening, Monday, October 17, on the B1506 at Newmarket.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident - Credit: Mildenhall Police

According to Mildenhall Police, the East Anglian Air Ambulance was in attendance and took the cyclist to hospital.

Police described the cyclist's injuries as "possibly serious".

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Newmarket News

Don't Miss

The Badingham White Horse

Pubs

Well-known east Suffolk pub up for sale six months after takeover

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Freddie Ladapo looks for an opportunity early in the second half.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-0 home loss to Lincoln unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Chef Vicky Tolfrey and owner Hayley Lee at The Bildeston Crown

Food and Drink

'We are very pleased': Joy as Suffolk restaurant named among UK's best

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Framlingham Christmas Charity Market on Market Hill Jackie Frost and Sarah Goring

Christmas

9 Christmas markets to visit in Suffolk in 2022

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon