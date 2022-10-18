Cyclist airlifted to hospital after collision with car in west Suffolk

A person was airlifted to hospital after a collision at Newmarket - Credit: Mildenhall Police

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with a cyclist in west Suffolk.

The incident happened yesterday evening, Monday, October 17, on the B1506 at Newmarket.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident - Credit: Mildenhall Police

According to Mildenhall Police, the East Anglian Air Ambulance was in attendance and took the cyclist to hospital.

Police described the cyclist's injuries as "possibly serious".

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.