Cyclist suffers head injury after crash with motorbike in west Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:29 PM June 15, 2022
A cyclist has suffered a head injury after a crash with a motorbike in Elms Road near Red Lodge

A cyclist has suffered a head injury after a crash with a motorcycle near the A11 in west Suffolk.

The incident happened at about 11.15am on Wednesday in Elms Road near Red Lodge, Suffolk police said.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, a man who was riding a pedal cycle was found to have suffered a head injury.

According to police, an ambulance has been sent to the scene.

Elms Road remains open at this stage and the motorcycle and pedal cycle is off the road.

