Cyclist taken to hospital after suffering medical episode in Sudbury

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:14 PM May 10, 2022
A man suffered head injuries falling from a bicycle after having a medical episode

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after falling from his bike in Sudbury. 

The incident happened in Cornard Road, next to Belle Vue Park close to the centre of town, at about 3pm on Tuesday, Suffolk police said.

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed the cyclist, a man, suffered a medical episode before falling from the bicycle.

He suffered a head injury and was transported to hospital in an ambulance. 

There were no traffic delays caused by the incident. 

