Grain spillage causes hazard on busy road

Judy Rimmer

Published: 1:12 PM August 26, 2021   
Grain spilt on the A143 at Great Barton near Bury St Edmunds

Grain spilt on the A143 at Great Barton near Bury St Edmunds

Motorists on the A143 in Great Barton, near Bury St Edmunds, are being warned to be careful after a large amount of grain was spilt in the road.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted just before noon on Thursday, August 26: "Please be cautious through A143 Great Barton, debris in road."

The tweet added: "Know any farmers around Great Barton? You might want to check your load when you get to the silo."

