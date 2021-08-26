Grain spillage causes hazard on busy road
Published: 1:12 PM August 26, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk Constabulary
Motorists on the A143 in Great Barton, near Bury St Edmunds, are being warned to be careful after a large amount of grain was spilt in the road.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted just before noon on Thursday, August 26: "Please be cautious through A143 Great Barton, debris in road."
The tweet added: "Know any farmers around Great Barton? You might want to check your load when you get to the silo."