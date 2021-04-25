Delays on A14 following motorcyclist crash

Published: 12:22 PM April 25, 2021

The incident happened on the A14 at Wherstead, outside Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Traffic is building on the A14 following a crash involving a motorcyclist at Wherstead, just outside of Ipswich.

The incident happened near junction 56 of the eastbound carriageway, near the Orwell Bridge, at around 10.30am on Sunday, Suffolk police said.

An ambulance was called for the motorcyclist, but they are not believed to have suffered serious injuries.

A Suffolk police spokesman said recovery for the vehicle has been called.

The AA is suggesting traffic is building on the A14 on the outskirts of Ipswich following the incident.