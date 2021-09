Breaking

Published: 7:31 AM September 13, 2021 Updated: 7:37 AM September 13, 2021

Severe delays on the A12 after a lorry has overturned on the Northbound carriageway - Credit: Matthew Usher

A lorry has overturned on the A12 at Martlesham, causing one lane to close.

Police were called to the accident on the northbound carriageway, near the Tesco roundabout, at around 7am this morning.

Officers are asking motorists to avoid the area.

There have been no reports of any injuries at this time.

Further updates to follow.