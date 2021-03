Published: 7:39 AM March 29, 2021 Updated: 7:58 AM March 29, 2021

A single-vehicle crash at Hargrave near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: St Edmundsbury Police/Twitter

A road has been blocked after a crash in Hargrave this morning.

Suffolk police are currently at scene of the single-vehicle road traffic collision on Barrow Hill.

The driver has escaped with minor injuries with the help of East of England Ambulance Trust and Suffolk Fire.