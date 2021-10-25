Delays on A12 as tyre blocks lane
Published: 8:12 AM October 25, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
There are long delays on the A12 near Marks Tey this morning due to a tyre blocking a lane.
The tyre is currently blocking the outside lane of the London bound carriageway.
Tweeting about the delays, Essex County Council wrote: "Debris in the carriageway (tyre) in the outside lane between junction 24 at Kelvedon and junction 25 at Marks Tey."
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.