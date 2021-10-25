News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays on A12 as tyre blocks lane

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:12 AM October 25, 2021   
There are delays on the A12 after a tyre is blocking a lane of the carriageway

There are long delays on the A12 near Marks Tey this morning due to a tyre blocking a lane.

The tyre is currently blocking the outside lane of the London bound carriageway. 

Tweeting about the delays, Essex County Council wrote: "Debris in the carriageway (tyre) in the outside lane between junction 24 at Kelvedon and junction 25 at Marks Tey." 

