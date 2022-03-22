Two taken to hospital following crash which shut part of A14

Updated

Delays on A14 near Bury St Edmunds after crash - Credit: Google Maps

Two people have been taken to hospital after emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash on the A14 near Bury St Edmunds.

Police officers, firefighters and ambulance crews were called to the crash in the eastbound carriageway just after 12.45pm today, Tuesday, March 22.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are assisting police and ambulance crews with the removal of a person from a vehicle following a crash."

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Two people have sustained head and neck injuries.

"The eastbound carriageway and slip road at Risby is to be shut."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "An ambulance attended the scene and transported two patients to West Suffolk Hospital.”

The seriousness of the injuries is not yet known.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

