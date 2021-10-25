News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A14 partially blocked after crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:51 AM October 25, 2021   
The A14 is partially blocked after a crash near Bury St Edmunds

The A14 is partially blocked after a crash near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

There are delays on the A14 in Bury St Edmunds after a crash. 

According to the AA Traffic Map the eastbound carriageway is partially blocked near the Moreton Hall Interchange due to an accident.

It is not yet clear how many vehicles have been involved in the crash or the extent of any injuries. 

Suffolk police have been approached for a comment. 

