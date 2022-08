There are severe delays on the A14 near Newmarket - Credit: Google Maps

There are severe delays on the A14 after a broken down lorry blocked one lane of traffic.

The delay is affecting the eastbound carriageway between junction 37 at Newmarket and junction 36 toward Stansted Airport.

According to National Highways East, there are about three miles of congestion approaching the closure.

This is adding about 30 minutes to normal journey times.