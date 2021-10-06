Delays on A14 slip road after two vehicle crash

Published: 5:56 PM October 6, 2021

A two vehicle crash is causing delays on an A14 slip road - Credit: Google Maps

A two vehicle crash on the A14 slip road near Stowmarket is causing some delays to motorists this evening.

Police were called to an incident near the roundabout at 5.15pm this evening at the A14/A1120 slip road.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that there are no reports of any injuries as a result of the crash.

