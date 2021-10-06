News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays on A14 slip road after two vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:56 PM October 6, 2021   
A two vehicle crash is causing delays on an A14 slip road

A two vehicle crash is causing delays on an A14 slip road - Credit: Google Maps

A two vehicle crash on the A14 slip road near Stowmarket is causing some delays to motorists this evening. 

Police were called to an incident near the roundabout at 5.15pm this evening at the A14/A1120 slip road. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that there are no reports of any injuries as a result of the crash. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

Suffolk Live
A14
A14 Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Check out some of the best fireworks displays and Bonfire Night celebrations in Somerset for 2021

Suffolk Live

Council make 'difficult decision' to cancel Needham Market fireworks

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Denham Road in Dalham, near Newmarket, has been closed after a crash

Suffolk Live

Bus driver dies after crash in village near Newmarket

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A police officer has been stationed outside a property in Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live | Updated

Two arrested after man stabbed in Bury St Edmunds

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Armed police were called to an address in Braintree (stock image) Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Suffolk Live

Man arrested after armed police search Glemsford property

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon