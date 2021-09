Published: 7:31 AM September 22, 2021

The incident was reported on the A14 at the junction for the A140, near Needham Market - Credit: Google Maps

Traffic is building on the A14 this morning after a broken down car blocked one lane of the road at Needham Market.

The incident was reported shortly before 7.30am, Suffolk police said.

A police spokesman confirmed officers had been dispatched to junction 51, which connects to the A140, on the westbound carriageway.

The AA traffic map is suggesting queues are starting to form in the area.