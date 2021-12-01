News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays on A140 after broken-down car blocks road

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:48 PM December 1, 2021
Updated: 4:55 PM December 1, 2021
The lorry broke down on the A140 at Creeting St Mary, around a mile from the A14

A broken-down car has partially blocked the A140 between Ipswich and Norwich - Credit: Google Maps

Traffic is building on the A140 ahead of rush hour after a broken-down vehicle blocked part of the road.

Police were called to the road, at Stoke Ash, at about 4.10pm on Wednesday.

According to the AA traffic map, queues have started to form in both directions while the vehicle is recovered.

The A140 is a busy route in rush hour for commuters travelling between Ipswich and Norwich.

