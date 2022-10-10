News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Uninsured driver abandons car on 60mph road after crashing into hedges

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:15 AM October 10, 2022
The car was abandoned in Mildenhall, west Suffolk

The car was abandoned in Mildenhall, west Suffolk - Credit: Suffolk police

A driver with no insurance abandoned their car after crashing it into hedges in west Suffolk.

Police shared a picture of the vehicle, which appears to be a Seat Leon, on a bend in the Mildenhall area on Monday morning.

In a Twitter post, police said the car had no valid insurance.

The driver left the scene of the crash, leaving the car sticking out on a blind bend of a 60mph stretch of road.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Mildenhall News

Don't Miss

Orford Quay

'Sleepy' Suffolk village named one of the most beautiful in the UK

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Arthur Baggett

Ed Sheeran | Video

'I can't believe Ed Sheeran gave me his guitar!' says 10-year-old Arthur

Dolly Carter

person
Lee Evans celebrates putting Ipswich Town in front at Morecambe from the penalty spot.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 2-1 win at Morecambe unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
James and Lori Clark with their son Roman

West Suffolk Hospital | Updated

'Devastating' loss for couple who lost their four-day-old son

Dolly Carter

person