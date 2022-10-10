Uninsured driver abandons car on 60mph road after crashing into hedges
Published: 7:15 AM October 10, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk police
A driver with no insurance abandoned their car after crashing it into hedges in west Suffolk.
Police shared a picture of the vehicle, which appears to be a Seat Leon, on a bend in the Mildenhall area on Monday morning.
In a Twitter post, police said the car had no valid insurance.
The driver left the scene of the crash, leaving the car sticking out on a blind bend of a 60mph stretch of road.