Uninsured driver abandons car on 60mph road after crashing into hedges

A driver with no insurance abandoned their car after crashing it into hedges in west Suffolk.

Police shared a picture of the vehicle, which appears to be a Seat Leon, on a bend in the Mildenhall area on Monday morning.

This driver thought it'd be a good idea to take his car out with no insurance and drive it too fast around a corner. He then decided to go home leaving it on a blind 60mph bend without calling the Police! #fatal4 #987 #460 pic.twitter.com/5lmyYZBwzM — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) October 10, 2022

In a Twitter post, police said the car had no valid insurance.

The driver left the scene of the crash, leaving the car sticking out on a blind bend of a 60mph stretch of road.