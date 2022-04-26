News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Driver injured after crash on bridge over A14 blocks traffic

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:23 PM April 26, 2022
A bridge over the A14 in Newmarket was partially blocked after a two car collision

A bridge over the A14 in Newmarket was partially blocked after a two car collision - Credit: Google Maps

A driver has suffered "minor injuries" after a two vehicle crash on a bridge over the A14.

The incident happened at about 11.15am on Tuesday in Fordham Road which passes over the A14 at junction 37 in Newmarket.

According to Suffolk police, the road was partially blocked as recovery took place on at least one of the vehicles following the crash.

Emergency services attended the scene as a driver suffered "minor injuries", but an ambulance was stood down, Suffolk police said.

The blockage has now cleared after slow moving traffic in the area.

A14
Suffolk Live News
Newmarket News

