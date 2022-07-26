News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Driver taken to hospital after crash on A12

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:14 PM July 26, 2022
A driver was taken to hospital after a crash on the A12 this morning

A driver has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A12.

Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway near Saxmundham at the Aldeburgh turn-off shortly before 9am on Tuesday.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, a car left the road and hit a tree.

Two fire engines were in attendance to help remove the person from the vehicle.

An ambulance was also sent to the scene and the driver was taken to Ipswich Hospital as a precaution.

Suffolk police said the incident was a result of a medical episode and the driver was taken to hospital for this reason, rather than any injuries suffered during the crash.

The road was clear by 10am.

