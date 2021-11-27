News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
More than 20 drivers caught at speeds of 100mph on A14 within an hour

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:04 PM November 27, 2021
More than 20 vehicles have been caught speeding in the space of an hour on the A14.

More than 20 vehicles have been caught speeding in the space of an hour on the A14. - Credit: Google Maps

More than 20 vehicles have been caught speeding in the space of an hour on the A14, with some hitting 100mph despite dangerous conditions. 

As heavy rains and high winds hit parts of Suffolk this afternoon, drivers have been continuing to speed on the A14 at Creeding St Mary, near Stowmarket. 

The Norfolk and Suffolk Speed Cameras Twitter account has reported that 13 vans and 12 cars were caught within an hour – some of those were clocked doing speeds of up to 100mph. 

A spokesman wrote: “Very wintry conditions today, but still people speeding. 13 vans and 12 cars in the last 1 hour on the A14 at Creeting St Peter. 

“#A14 #CreetingStMary very poor visibility this afternoon, yet many drivers only using side lights or no lights at all! Main lights are required for these conditions. Many still speeding, recorded speeds here, 100mph, 91mph, 90mph and 88mph. #besafebeseen #SlowDown.” 

Stowmarket News

