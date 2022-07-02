Better funding call for 'lifeline' Suffolk bus services after new report

New data reveals the East of England was hit the hardest by bus service cuts during the pandemic, while Suffolk funding bids were denied earlier this year. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The lack of funding for buses in places such as Suffolk has been labelled a "tragedy" as it is revealed the East of England was hit the hardest by service cuts during the pandemic.

The Campaign for Better Transport has released a report studying the funding for local bus services in England.

It found the region received the highest percentage of bus cuts in the first year of the pandemic - with a 30% reduction in vehicle miles.

Campaign for Better Transport's latest report reveals the East of England experienced the highest percentage of bus cuts in the first year of the pandemic. - Credit: Campaign for Better Transport

This news comes after Suffolk's bid for more than £77 million to upgrade bus services across the county was rejected by the government in April.

The Bus Back Better scheme offered a £7 billion package of transport upgrades to local authorities in order to "reverse the decline of bus services".

Despite Suffolk's bid being rejected in its entirety, Norfolk was successful in securing £49.6m - 47% of their initial total ask.

Suffolk's Bus Improvement Plan (BSIP) included daily fare caps on routes, a pocket Park and Ride service in Ipswich, merging Ipswich's two main bus stations and a contactless or Oyster card-style ticketing system.

When the bid was rejected, Councillor Richard Smith, Suffolk County Council's Conservative cabinet member for economic development, transport and waste, said: "It is disappointing but it should be remembered that this funding would have been over and above our existing budget of £1.58m."

However, deputy leader of the Labour group Councillor Sandy Martin, said some were "disappointed that Suffolk County Council's bus bid was not more ambitious or imaginative."

In May, Suffolk County Council confirmed it would be forging ahead with the BSIP's four priority measures.

These include introducing multi-operator ticketing, greater enforcement of misuse of bus lanes, tackling congested bus lane spots and easier journeys cross-borders.

In response to the report, Councillor Martin added: "Labour Councillors oppose the whole system that forces councils to go cap in hand for the funds they need to provide decent transport.

"If we're going to deal with the climate crisis, we need frequent affordable buses on routes that people want to use."

Silviya Barret from Campaign for Better Transport also criticised having to place bids to secure transport funding.

She said: "Buses are a lifeline in rural counties like Suffolk. Without them, many people couldn't get to work or college, others would struggle to access health services and many would face lonelier lives.

"So it's a tragedy that so many rural counties missed out completely on funding for their Bus Service Improvement Plans.

"The government needs to change the way it funds buses: rather than making areas compete, often fruitlessly, it should set up a single funding pot for all local authorities to invest in more frequent buses, cheaper fares and faster journey times."