East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Driver in hospital and road closed after crash in east Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:34 PM August 25, 2022
Updated: 2:26 PM August 25, 2022
The crash happened in Knodishall Common, near Leiston

A driver has been taken to hospital and a road in east Suffolk has been closed by police after a crash.

Police are at the scene of the collision on the B1069 at Knodishall Common, near Leiston, outside Brethrens' Meeting Room.

Halesworth police shared details of the crash on Twitter at 1.05pm.

The road is shut between the junctions for Leiston and the A1094.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area while the vehicles are recovered.

A Suffolk police spokesman later confirmed a driver had been taken to hospital after the crash.

However, the extent of their injuries are not known at this time.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Leiston News

