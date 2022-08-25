Driver in hospital and road closed after crash in east Suffolk

The crash happened in Knodishall Common, near Leiston - Credit: Google Maps

A driver has been taken to hospital and a road in east Suffolk has been closed by police after a crash.

Police are at the scene of the collision on the B1069 at Knodishall Common, near Leiston, outside Brethrens' Meeting Room.

Halesworth police shared details of the crash on Twitter at 1.05pm.

Emergency services are attending traffic collision on B1069 at #Knodishall near Brethrens' Meeting Room.

Road closed both directions from A1094 #Aldeburgh junction and also from #Leiston direction.

Please avoid B1069 until vehicles recovered and the road re-opened.

#187 pic.twitter.com/avK8O3r4Th — Halesworth Police (@HaleswrthPolice) August 25, 2022

The road is shut between the junctions for Leiston and the A1094.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area while the vehicles are recovered.

A Suffolk police spokesman later confirmed a driver had been taken to hospital after the crash.

However, the extent of their injuries are not known at this time.