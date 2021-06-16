Published: 5:45 PM June 16, 2021

The new service links the station at Campsea Ashe with Framlingham and Wickham Market. - Credit: Greater Anglia

The new Katch electric taxi bus service has now started operating between Framlingham, Wickham Market, and the nearest railway station to them at Campsea Ashe.

The service is led by Suffolk County Council and also supported by East Suffolk Council and Greater Anglia as well as local groups.

It began a 12-month trial last month and is available seven days a week from 6.30am to 10.30pm on Mondays to Saturdays and 9am to 7pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

All journeys must be booked in advance via the Katch App or telephone by calling 01728 55 44 55. The cost of a return journey is £7 and a single journey is £4 for an adult or children's fares are £3 return and £1.50 single.

Local county councillor Alexander Nicoll said: “The start of the Katch taxi-bus pilot, delayed by the pandemic, heralds a significant and innovative response led by Suffolk County Council to the twin threats of rural isolation and climate change.”