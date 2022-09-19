Renewed appeal as man remains in life-threatening condition after crash

The crash happened in Elmstead, outside Colchester in north Essex - Credit: Google Maps

Police are renewing an appeal for witnesses of a crash that left a man in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

The incident happened on the B1027 near Keelers Lane in Elmstead, outside Colchester, at about 5.10am on Sunday.

Police were called after receiving reports of an injured person in the road.

Essex Police said on Sunday a young man was taken to hospital after the incident, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Police believe the car involved in the crash fled the scene and have renewed an appeal for witnesses, or anyone with dash cam footage of the area, to come forward.

The B1027 was closed between School Lane and Elmstead Road while an investigation was carried out, but it reopened later that day.

Anyone with any information related to the crash is asked to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 226 of September 18.