Severe flooding causes emergency road closure in Coddenham
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
The main road through Coddenham has been closed due to "severe flooding" as forecasters predict further rainfall.
Suffolk Highways has introduced the emergency closure along Lower Road and Spring Lane in Coddenham following the downpour.
A diversion route will be in place for the duration of the closure, which is yet to be confirmed.
The closure comes after flood alerts were issued across Suffolk and north Essex as forecasters predict rain to fall over the weekend.
The government has issued alerts for the Thorpeness Hundred, Deben, Lark, Gipping, Colne and upper Stour, with minor flooding possible on low-level roads.
Forecasters have said there is a low chance of further rainfall on Thursday, but Friday is set to be wet and windy.
There is even a chance of snow at the weekend, with the wet weather set to continue into next week.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes are paid to 'inspirational' teacher Gaynor Jacobs
- 2 Group fined for travelling more than 10 miles to get a takeaway in lockdown
- 3 Senior Suffolk doctor admits to problems in local vaccine rollout
- 4 Suffolk gets its first ever Michelin Star
- 5 Vaccination centre programme in Essex 'not working' says critic
- 6 Hundreds of new homes approved for rural village
- 7 First phase of new 2,000 home site approved
- 8 Burglar who targeted aunt's home while she was at her son's funeral is jailed
- 9 'It's up to Marcus what he does' - Lambert reacts to Sunderland defeat
- 10 Alan Lee: 'If I had any friendly advice for Town, I'd say mix it up a bit.'