Published: 11:54 AM January 28, 2021 Updated: 1:20 PM January 28, 2021

An emergency road closure is in place in Coddenham following severe flooding. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The main road through Coddenham has been closed due to "severe flooding" as forecasters predict further rainfall.

Suffolk Highways has introduced the emergency closure along Lower Road and Spring Lane in Coddenham following the downpour.

Spring Lane in Coddenham is completely flooded and has been closed as a result. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A diversion route will be in place for the duration of the closure, which is yet to be confirmed.

A diversion route will be in place for the duration of the closure. @SuffolkBusInfo #Suffolk pic.twitter.com/RHMGaTwovI — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) January 28, 2021

The closure comes after flood alerts were issued across Suffolk and north Essex as forecasters predict rain to fall over the weekend.

Flooding in Coddenham, Suffolk. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The government has issued alerts for the Thorpeness Hundred, Deben, Lark, Gipping, Colne and upper Stour, with minor flooding possible on low-level roads.

Forecasters have said there is a low chance of further rainfall on Thursday, but Friday is set to be wet and windy.

There is even a chance of snow at the weekend, with the wet weather set to continue into next week.