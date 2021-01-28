News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Severe flooding causes emergency road closure in Coddenham

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Barnett

Published: 11:54 AM January 28, 2021    Updated: 1:20 PM January 28, 2021
An emergency road closure is in place in Coddenham following severe flooding.

The main road through Coddenham has been closed due to "severe flooding" as forecasters predict further rainfall. 

Suffolk Highways has introduced the emergency closure along Lower Road and Spring Lane in Coddenham following the downpour. 

Spring Lane in Coddenham is completely flooded and has been closed as a result.

A diversion route will be in place for the duration of the closure, which is yet to be confirmed. 

The closure comes after flood alerts were issued across Suffolk and north Essex as forecasters predict rain to fall over the weekend.

Flooding in Coddenham, Suffolk.

The government has issued alerts for the Thorpeness Hundred, Deben, Lark, Gipping, Colne and upper Stour, with minor flooding possible on low-level roads.

Forecasters have said there is a low chance of further rainfall on Thursday, but Friday is set to be wet and windy.

There is even a chance of snow at the weekend, with the wet weather set to continue into next week.

Heavy flooding in Coddenham, Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

