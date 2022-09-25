News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Emergency services called to crash involving cyclist and two cars

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:38 PM September 25, 2022
Emergency services have been called to a crash involving two cars and a cyclist in Kentford

Emergency services have been called to a crash involving two cars and a cyclist in Kentford - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash involving two cars and a cyclist near Newmarket. 

Police, fire crews and paramedics were called to the crash on the B1506 in Kentford just before 11.40am today (September 25).

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said the crash happened near the junction with the B1085. 

Four people are being assessed by ambulance crews, the spokeswoman added. 

The extent of any injuries is not yet known. 

According to the AA Traffic Map the road is partially blocked and there are delays near the junction. 

Author Picture Icon
person
Author Picture Icon