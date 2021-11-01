News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Emergency services called following crash in Claydon

Published: 5:43 PM November 1, 2021
Updated: 6:09 PM November 1, 2021
Two cars collided on Norwich Road, at the junction with York Crescent in Claydon, Suffolk

Two cars collided on Norwich Road, at the junction with York Crescent in Claydon - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services are on the scene following a two car collision in Norwich Road, Claydon, on Monday afternoon.

Police, fire crews, and the ambulance service were called to the junction of Norwich Road and York Crescent following a two car collision. 

The collision involved a white Kia and a red Nissan. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "On arrival crews found a female casualty trapped in her vehicle.

"They removed the roof of her vehicle to allow her to escape."

A suffolk police source said there were not thought to be any serious injuries at this time. 

Police received a call about the incident at 4.25pm. 

The fire service were called at 4.33pm, sending three fire engines – one from Ipswich East and two from Princes street.





