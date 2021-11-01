Emergency services called following crash in Claydon
- Credit: Google Maps
Emergency services are on the scene following a two car collision in Norwich Road, Claydon, on Monday afternoon.
Police, fire crews, and the ambulance service were called to the junction of Norwich Road and York Crescent following a two car collision.
The collision involved a white Kia and a red Nissan.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "On arrival crews found a female casualty trapped in her vehicle.
"They removed the roof of her vehicle to allow her to escape."
You may also want to watch:
A suffolk police source said there were not thought to be any serious injuries at this time.
Police received a call about the incident at 4.25pm.
Most Read
- 1 Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates
- 2 Village road damaged 'by badger activity' to close for week long repairs
- 3 Teen who shot friend in face in Kesgrave pictured for first time
- 4 Man in intensive care after group alleyway attack
- 5 Fire crews called to car engulfed in flames in Suffolk village
- 6 Teenager locked up for 24 years for shooting friend in Kesgrave
- 7 A14 closed near Ipswich after car flips onto roof
- 8 Developer to reveal plans for 300 homes in Mid Suffolk village
- 9 5 Suffolk roadworks to plan your journeys around this week
- 10 A12 lane closed following crash
The fire service were called at 4.33pm, sending three fire engines – one from Ipswich East and two from Princes street.