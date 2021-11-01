Emergency services called following crash in Claydon

Two cars collided on Norwich Road, at the junction with York Crescent in Claydon - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services are on the scene following a two car collision in Norwich Road, Claydon, on Monday afternoon.

Police, fire crews, and the ambulance service were called to the junction of Norwich Road and York Crescent following a two car collision.

The collision involved a white Kia and a red Nissan.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "On arrival crews found a female casualty trapped in her vehicle.

"They removed the roof of her vehicle to allow her to escape."

A suffolk police source said there were not thought to be any serious injuries at this time.

Police received a call about the incident at 4.25pm.

The fire service were called at 4.33pm, sending three fire engines – one from Ipswich East and two from Princes street.















