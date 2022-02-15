News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man in 80s dies after collision on A120 near Harwich

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:46 PM February 15, 2022
The collision happened on the A120 near Harwich, north Essex

The collision happened on the A120 near Harwich, north Essex - Credit: Google Maps

A man has died following a collision on the A120 near Harwich in north Essex, police have confirmed.

The incident happened between the B1035 for Horsley Cross and the B1352 for Ramsey shortly before 1.50pm on Monday, Essex Police said.

Police and the ambulance service were called after receiving reports of a collision between a Volvo V40 and a blue Ford Transit van.

Paramedics treated the driver of the Volvo - a man in his 80s - but he died at the scene.

His family have been informed.

The A120 was closed by police for several hours while the vehicles were recovered from the road.

Anyone with information related to the incident, or has dashcam footage of the collision, is urged to contact the Serious Collision Unit at Essex Police, quoting incident number 591 of February 14.

