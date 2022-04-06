Teenager dies after quadbike collision on A120

The quadbike rider died after a collision on the A120 in north Essex - Credit: Google Maps

A teenage quadbike rider has died after a serious collision on the A120 last month.

Police were called to the westbound carriageway of the road, at the A133 junction near Hare Green, shortly before 12.30pm on Sunday, March 27.

The rider of the quadbike, an 18-year-old man, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

He has now died, Essex Police confirmed.

The man's family has been informed.

Detective Sergeant Sam Nason, of Essex Police, said: "We still need people to come forward in order to help us piece together the moments before this incident took place.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of it to get in touch as soon as you can."

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 504 of March 27.