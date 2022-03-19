News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police name 82-year-old driver who died after collision with van on A120

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:29 AM March 19, 2022
Police have named the man killed in a collision on the A120 in north Essex last month as 82-year-old David Edmunds.

A blue Ford Transit van collided with a Volvo V40 in Harwich Road, at the junction with Primrose Lane, at about 1.47pm on February 14, Essex Police said.

Police and the ambulance service attended but the driver of the Volvo, Mr Edmunds, died at the scene.

Mr Edmunds, who lived in Wrabness, Manningtree, spent most of his life around the Wrabness and Colchester areas.

He leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Jenny, their three children and five grandchildren.

Jenny described her husband as a “highly regarded antiquarian bookseller” devoting his passion to his lifetime career, something he never tired of.

Mr Edmunds' family said in a statement: "We love you David, Dad, Grandad, and will always miss you."

Anyone with information related to the collision is urged to contact Essex Police's Serious Collision Unit, quoting incident 591 of February 14.

