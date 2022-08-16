Man suffers life-changing injuries after serious crash

A man in his 50s was seriously injured after the crash - Credit: Google Maps

A man was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries after a serious crash in north Essex.

The incident happened Maldon Road in Hatfield Peverel, near Witham, shortly before 7pm on Saturday, July 23.

Police were called after receiving reports of a collision between a silver Ford Fiesta Zetec and a white Audi Q7.

The driver of the Ford, a man in his 50s from Chelmsford, was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.

The driver of the Audi, a man in his 40s from Maldon, is assisting with police enquiries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Essex Police on 101, quoting incident number 1178 of July 23.