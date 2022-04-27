News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man in hospital with life-changing injuries after BMW crashes into ditch

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:53 PM April 27, 2022
A man is in hospital with life-changing injuries after a crash in north Essex

A man is in hospital with life-changing injuries after a crash in north Essex - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital with life-changing injuries after a BMW overturned and crashed into a ditch in north Essex. 

Police were called to crash in Beach Road in St Osyth in Beach Road at 11.30pm on Sunday, April 17. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said a man was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.

The spokesman added: "We are investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision and we need anyone who saw anything or has dash cam footage to contact us."

Anyone with any information should contact Essex Police and quote incident 1332 of April 17. 

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Essex Live News
Essex Police
Essex

