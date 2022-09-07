Tributes paid as man who died in crash is named

A man who died in a five-vehicle crash in Kelvedon has been named locally - Credit: Essex Police

A number of tributes have been paid by local football clubs to a man who died in a crash in north Essex.

Max Mayo, who is in his 30s, has been named locally by his football club, Hatfield Peverel FC, as the man who died in a five-vehicle crash in London Road in Kelvedon on Saturday.

"The club are devastated to report the passing of one our players, Max Mayo, who tragically passed away on Saturday evening," said a tweet from the club.

"A top player but even better guy who was loved by all that knew him.

The Club are devastated to report the passing of one of our players, Max Mayo, who tragically passed away on Saturday evening.

A top player but an even better guy who was loved by all that knew him. We were honoured and privileged to not only call him our teammate but our good... pic.twitter.com/oacTZxOE1A — Hatfield Peverel FC (@HPFC_1903) September 5, 2022

"We were honoured and privileged to not only call him our teammate but our good friend.

"Our sincere condolences to all his family and friends, who are in our thoughts at this most difficult of times.

"Max will be deeply missed by us all but never forgotten.

"We will be honouring Max at all of our men's games this weekend with a minute's applause."

Another tribute to Mr Mayo came from his former club Kelvedon Social FC.

The tribute reads: "We are very sad to announce the tragic passing over the weekend of former KSFC player and friend Max Mayo.

"The club will be honouring Max with black armbands and a minute's applause before kick-off.

"Bar will be open for friends and family of Max to come along."

Two other people were left with serious injuries after being involved in the five-vehicle crash.

The incident happened shortly before 9.35pm on Saturday in London Road in Kelvedon, near Colchester, Essex Police said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 1276 of September 3.

The incident happened on the same day a motorcyclist died after being involved in a crash on the A12 at nearby Marks Tey.