Police close stretch of A12 near Colchester after 'serious' crash

Published: 4:46 PM May 5, 2021 Updated: 4:54 PM May 5, 2021

Essex Police has closed the A12 in both directions following the crash near Eight Ash Green - Credit: Google Maps

A stretch of the A12 has been closed in both directions following a "serious" crash near Colchester.

Essex Police closed the road following the collision, between junction 28 for Colchester North Interchange and junction 26 for Eight Ash Green, earlier this afternoon.

The crash happened in the southbound carriageway, although both sides of the road have been closed.

Officers from Essex Police have asked motorists to avoid the area.

#Essex please be aware there are delays of up to 20 minutes and 1.8 miles of congestion on approach to this incident on the #A12 southbound between J28 and J26 near #Colchester. For diversion route details please visit: https://t.co/LtUVhU0cLo pic.twitter.com/mUGetfwua4 — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) May 5, 2021

In a tweet, Highways England said: "#A12 southbound from J28 to J26 is closed due to a serious road traffic collision. Police are on scene and dealing. Please take alternative routes and allow extra travelling time."