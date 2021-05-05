Police close stretch of A12 near Colchester after 'serious' crash
Published: 4:46 PM May 5, 2021 Updated: 4:54 PM May 5, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A stretch of the A12 has been closed in both directions following a "serious" crash near Colchester.
Essex Police closed the road following the collision, between junction 28 for Colchester North Interchange and junction 26 for Eight Ash Green, earlier this afternoon.
The crash happened in the southbound carriageway, although both sides of the road have been closed.
Officers from Essex Police have asked motorists to avoid the area.
In a tweet, Highways England said: "#A12 southbound from J28 to J26 is closed due to a serious road traffic collision. Police are on scene and dealing. Please take alternative routes and allow extra travelling time."