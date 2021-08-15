Motorcyclist fighting for his life after crash into road sign on A133

Published: 6:38 PM August 15, 2021

The A133 roundabout near St Osyth Road and Progress Way - Credit: Google Street View

A motorcyclist has been left with life-threatening injuries after a crash into a road sign on the A133.

Essex police were called to the roundabout in Little Clacton at Progress Road and St Oysth at 6.02pm on Saturday, August 14,

The rider of the motorcycle – a man in his 40s – sustained a head injury.

He has been taken by air ambulance to hospital where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

Essex police is asking any witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to contact them quoting incident 1055 of 14 August.

You can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. Alternatively, you can call 101.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.