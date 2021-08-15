News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after crash into road sign on A133

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 6:38 PM August 15, 2021   
The A133 roundabout near St Osyth Road and Progress Way

The A133 roundabout near St Osyth Road and Progress Way - Credit: Google Street View

A motorcyclist has been left with life-threatening injuries after a crash into a road sign on the A133.

Essex police were called to the roundabout in Little Clacton at Progress Road and St Oysth at  6.02pm on Saturday, August 14, 

The rider of the motorcycle – a man in his 40s – sustained a head injury.

He has been taken by air ambulance to hospital where he remains with life-threatening injuries. 

Essex police is asking any witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to contact them quoting incident 1055 of 14 August.

You can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. Alternatively, you can call 101.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 'I would have held out for more money' - Stanley boss confirms Town's Burgess deal
  2. 2 'We can't keep making silly mistakes' - Cook on defeat at Burton
  3. 3 Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced
  1. 4 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss at Burton
  2. 5 Historic steam train sets off on journey around Suffolk
  3. 6 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 loss to Burton
  4. 7 Woman suffers life-changing injuries after car collides with tree
  5. 8 Giant Ferris wheel project for resort generates dozens of objections
  6. 9 Breathtaking sea of yellow as 88,000 sunflowers bloom on Suffolk estate
  7. 10 'It's appalling': Frustration over closure of sports centre to public
Essex Live
Essex Police
Clacton-on-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marc Rogers and his partner Hannah at the Angel in Needham Market

Suffolk couple overjoyed as cafe named among world's best

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Walberswick's village sign

Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages to buy a home in Suffolk

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Climate Central has projected how much of Suffolk and north Essex could be underwater by 2050

Suffolk Live

Map reveals East Anglia's coastline could be below flood level by 2050

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kelly Atcheson of Haverhill, Suffolk

Mum-of-six on benefits used drug cash for life of luxury in council house

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon