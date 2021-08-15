Motorcyclist fighting for his life after crash into road sign on A133
- Credit: Google Street View
A motorcyclist has been left with life-threatening injuries after a crash into a road sign on the A133.
Essex police were called to the roundabout in Little Clacton at Progress Road and St Oysth at 6.02pm on Saturday, August 14,
The rider of the motorcycle – a man in his 40s – sustained a head injury.
He has been taken by air ambulance to hospital where he remains with life-threatening injuries.
Essex police is asking any witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to contact them quoting incident 1055 of 14 August.
You can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. Alternatively, you can call 101.
Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 'I would have held out for more money' - Stanley boss confirms Town's Burgess deal
- 2 'We can't keep making silly mistakes' - Cook on defeat at Burton
- 3 Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced
- 4 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 loss at Burton
- 5 Historic steam train sets off on journey around Suffolk
- 6 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 loss to Burton
- 7 Woman suffers life-changing injuries after car collides with tree
- 8 Giant Ferris wheel project for resort generates dozens of objections
- 9 Breathtaking sea of yellow as 88,000 sunflowers bloom on Suffolk estate
- 10 'It's appalling': Frustration over closure of sports centre to public