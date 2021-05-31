Appeal after two-car crash on M11

Published: 8:45 AM May 31, 2021

The crash between Junction 9 (Newmarket) and Junction 8 (Bishop's Stortford) on the M11 took place on Friday, May 28 - Credit: Archant

Essex Police are appealing for information following a two-car crash on the M11.

A blue Vauxhall Zafira and a silver Volkswagen Touran collided in Newport just before 6.45am on Friday, May 28.

This is between Junction 9 (Newmarket) and Junction 8 (Bishop's Stortford) on the London-bound carriageway.

Essex Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the cars interacting before the collision, or who has any relevant dashcam footage.

If you have any information, call 101 and quote incident 142 of May 28.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the live chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling on 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org