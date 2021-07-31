News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman, 29, dies in crash with construction digger near A12

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 1:09 PM July 31, 2021   
There has been a collision on the A12 London bound at Colchester

A woman has died near the A12 this morning. - Credit: Google Maps

A 29-year-old woman has sadly died in a crash near the A12 this morning. 

Essex Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene following a road traffic collision in Boreham, in between Colchester and Chelmsford, this morning.

A dark BMW 3 Series car was reported to have been in collision on the A138, close to Junction 19 of the A12 with a construction digger at 3.09am.

A man and a woman, believed to be the driver of the car and a second passenger, have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit.

The road between the Pump Lane junction of the A138 and Boreham Interchange remains closed while forensic collision investigation work is carried out.

Anyone who saw the collision or has dash cam footage is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.

You can also speak to an online operator at essex.police.uk between 7am-11pm or call 101.

Please quote incident 178 of today's date, 31 July.

