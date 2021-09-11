Road reopens after pedestrian struck by car

Published: 7:27 AM September 11, 2021

The Newmarket road was closed for several hours - Credit: Mildenhall police

A road in Newmarket that was closed after a pedestrian was struck by a car has reopened.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to Exning Road shortly before 7.30pm on Friday.

Police remained at the scene for several hours and shut the road while the pedestrian was treated for their injuries.

Road is now completely open. Thank you for your patience.



#1988 https://t.co/qo6DxowaoI — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) September 10, 2021

However, a spokesman for Suffolk police said the pedestrian's injuries were not believed to be serious.

The road reopened shortly after 10pm.



