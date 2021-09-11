News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Road reopens after pedestrian struck by car

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:27 AM September 11, 2021   
A road in Newmarket has been closed after a crash between a pedestrian and a car 

The Newmarket road was closed for several hours - Credit: Mildenhall police

A road in Newmarket that was closed after a pedestrian was struck by a car has reopened.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to Exning Road shortly before 7.30pm on Friday.

Police remained at the scene for several hours and shut the road while the pedestrian was treated for their injuries.

However, a spokesman for Suffolk police said the pedestrian's injuries were not believed to be serious.

The road reopened shortly after 10pm.


