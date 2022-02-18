'Large' branch partially blocks A143 near Bury St Edmunds

A fallen branch is partially blocking the A143 at the Wyken Road junction at Stanton - Credit: Google Maps

A fallen branch is partially blocking the A143 at Stanton, near Bury St Edmunds.

The incident was first reported at 10.14 am, according to Suffolk Highways on Twitter.

Suffolk Highways described the branch as "large" and urged motorists to plan their journeys ahead.

Traffic appears to be coping well, with only slight congestion showing on the AA travel map.

Please be advised a large tree branch has fallen and is in the carriageway along Bury Road #Stanton - A143 junct towards Wyken.

Teams will be attending as soon as possible.



Please plan ahead, we will provide updates as best as possible. Travel essential. #StormEunice #Suffolk pic.twitter.com/q3Vg2yxgEP — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) February 18, 2022

Police have urged motorists to be cautious when driving with Storm Eunice arriving in Suffolk and bringing winds of up to 90mph.

The Met office warns that people should expect flying debris, which may result in danger to life.

