Published: 5:16 PM July 30, 2021

A fallen tree is partially blocking the A12 between Blythburgh and Henham - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are controlling traffic after a fallen tree partially blocked a stretch of the A12 near Henham.

The fallen tree is blocking traffic near the A145 junction between Blythburgh and Henham.

Suffolk Police tweeted to say the debris is causing minor delays while the AA Traffic Map shows some build up of traffic in the area.